BANGKOK, 9 September 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Rajadamnern Stadium staged the second round of the “Amazing Muay Thai Road to Rajadamnern 2024” at the Melbourne Pavilion in Melbourne, Australia, on 31 August 2024.

According to the TAT press statement, the event formed part of the “Ignite Thailand’s Tourism” vision to “elevate Thai soft powers globally.”

HE Tessa Sullivan, Honorary Consul for Thailand in Melbourne, together with Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, Parichart Boonclai, TAT Executive Director of the Marketing Services Department, and Thainchai Pisitwuttinan, President of Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) and Board Director of Rajadamnern Stadium presided over the event.

“Witnessing the world-famous martial art of Muay Thai is one of the reasons why tourists visit Thailand to experience the sport in its country of origin,” said Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications. “For Muay Thai fighters, the Amazing Muay Thai Road to Rajadamnern 2024 offers them a unique experience and a chance to compete in the final round at the famous Rajadamnern Stadium.”

Renowned as the world’s first Muay Thai stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium is revered as a sacred ground for Muay Thai. It is a place where champions are made, and legends are born. Many Muay Thai fighters vie for a chance to fight at this iconic venue.

The winner of the four special fights held at the Melbourne Pavilion won the right to compete in the final round at Rajadamnern Stadium on 20 December. The much-anticipated event will comprise four thrilling matches between Muay Thai rising stars from the three preliminary rounds in Cádiz, Spain (27 July); Melbourne, Australia (31 August); and Prague, the Czech Republic (30 November).

To add to the exhilarating atmosphere, TAT staged the ‘Thai Festival’ at the same venue to inspire Australians and visitors alike to visit Thailand through a showcase of Thai soft powers, including food, fashion, fights, and festivals. The event attracted over 1,500 spectators.

Nithee commented: “Apart from the Muay Thai fights, spectators were treated to Thai food and cultural performances plus the opportunity to shop for Thai fabric and special Muay Thai products. With the theme of Loi Krathong festival, visitors had a chance to float the Krathong and enjoyed the ‘Five Must-Do’ things, which portrayed the vast scope of opportunities for unique travel experiences in Thailand.”

For more information and news from the TAT visit: https://www.tatnews.org/