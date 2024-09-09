Tap in Taipei for a MATTA moment

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 September 2024: Taipei will host the 2025 World Masters Games, and the city’s delegation attending the MATTA Fair last weekend extended an invitation to sports enthusiasts in Malaysia to participate in the prestigious international event.

The World Masters Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years that attracts tens of thousands of athletes to new locations. Officially the world’s largest multi-sport participatory event, the Games will have its 11th edition in 2025 after visiting Canada, Italy, Australia, Denmark, and New Zealand. Taipei City will host the event from 17 to 30 May 2025.

Photo credit: MATTA Fair Tap in Taiwan campaign.

For more information on the 2025 World Masters Games, visit https://imga.ch/event/world-masters-games-2025/

Taipei messages at the MATTA Fair

Taipei City fielded a strong delegation led by 20 industry representatives who attended the 2024 MATTA Fair, Malaysia’s premier travel event, from 6 to 8 September.

Taipei City Government’s Secretary-General, Lee Tai-Hsin and Commissioner of the Department of Information and Tourism, Wang Chiu-Tung, led the delegation showcasing Taipei’s diverse tourism offerings under the theme “Tap Into Taipei”.

Wong, in discussions with Malaysian tour operators on the sidelines of the MATTA Fair, highlighted how Taipei is now even more accessible to Malaysian travellers as the city’s tourism office has rolled out special discounts and packages.

Until 30 November, Malaysians in Taipei can enjoy a 10% discount on selected hotels and complimentary breakfasts by presenting their passports.

For Muslim travellers, Taipei offers tailored packages that include Muslim-friendly dining and accommodations, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

In 2023, CrescentRating awarded Taipei the “Most Promising Muslim-friendly City Destination of the Year — Non-OIC,” boosting its appeal to Muslim travellers.

Over the three-day fair, the Taipei Pavilion presented a variety of engaging activities designed to catch the attention of fair-goers with a taste of Taipei’s unique culture and experiences:

Culinary Showcase: Renowned Chef William Lo from Taipei’s Grand Hyatt demonstrated the art of “Colourful Bubble Tea,” showcasing the innovation of Taipei’s food culture.

Scented Journey in Dadaocheng: Experience crafting Moon Rabbit-shaped scented candles with artisan Grandpapa.

Discover Taipei Quiz: An interactive session highlighting Taipei’s top tourist spots, complete with fun quizzes and prizes.

Photo Opportunities: Visitors captured special pavilion moments depicting cultural landmarks, including a replica of Taipei 101. They could redeem exclusive gifts by posting pictures with the hashtag #TapIntoTaipei.

Premium Brand Presentations: Leading Taipei brands showcased hot spring resorts, accommodation options, agricultural experiences and exclusive insights into Taipei’s tourism products by specialised associations. They included the Taipei Hot Spring Association and Taiwan Leisure Farms Development Association (TLFDA), which highlighted exclusive hot spring and eco-tourism packages.

Secretary-General Lee Tai-Hsin emphasised the strategic importance of the MATTA Fair as a platform to strengthen tourism ties with Malaysia.

During the visit, the Taipei delegation met with Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee Chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim, MATTA President Nigel Wong, and MCTA President Patrick Law to explore opportunities for tourism collaborations between key Malaysian cities and Taipei. The goal was to boost visitors to Taipei and grow tourism revenue.

Commissioner Wang Chiu-Tung noted that the Taipei Pavilion showcased the city’s wide range of attractions, including new sites like the Taipei Dome, seasonal events such as the Hot Spring Season as well as marathons scheduled during autumn and winter. The spotlight at the fair shone on major celebrations such as Taipei’s New Year’s Eve celebrations and the 2025 Taipei Lantern Festival.