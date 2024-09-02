Air India upgrades Delhi-London service

GURUGRAM India, 3 September 2024: Air India has introduced its brand-new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The twice-daily service is the first deployment of the airline’s ‘new Air India’ experience on long-haul flights, representing a milestone in the airline’s transformation programme.

Air India’s A350 cabin includes a fresh three-class configuration offering full-flat beds in business class, a new premium economy experience, and the latest-generation seats in economy class. All guests enjoy the latest-generation inflight entertainment system offering more than 3000 hours of entertainment content, which will shortly be complemented by onboard Wi-Fi*.

Guests in business and premium economy will also enjoy updated amenity kits exclusively designed by Ferragamo and TUMI, as well as Air India’s new soft product – Vista Verve – with new chinaware, tableware, glassware and bedding. Completing the experience, the flight and cabin crew will don, for the first time, their new Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms.

Air India Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Campbell Wilson said: “The deployment of the flagship A350s on the Delhi-London Heathrow route marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates Air India’s commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards and to going beyond just meeting customer expectations as we continue to grow and renew our fleet.”

Air India’s A350 aircraft features 28 private suites with full-flat beds in business, 24 seats in a dedicated premium economy cabin offering extra legroom and other enhancements, and 264 spacious seats in Economy.

All seats on the A350 have the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens, which offer more than 3000 hours of entertainment content from around the world in 13 international and eight Indian regional languages. Air India started inducting the A350s earlier this year, which have since operated flights within India and on short-haul international routes. The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week.