Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung opens November

SINGAPORE, 3 September 2024: Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung will open on 1 November, with reservation channels active since 2 September for the first Nikko-branded hotel in southern Taiwan.

The hotel is situated in the Asia New Bay of Kaohsiung City and enjoys a prime location near MRT and Light Rail stations. It is just a 25-minute drive from Kaohsiung International Airport and a 1.5-hour journey from Taipei on a high-speed train.

The brand-new complex features 260 rooms, including 63 Nikko Club rooms and seven suite rooms, five restaurants, and over 450 sqm of banquet and meeting space. The restaurants will specialise in Chinese, Japanese, and international cuisine. Other facilities include a swimming pool, gym, public baths, and sauna, all of which offer breathtaking views of the port city.

Loyalty programme members will be offered reduced room rates starting at TWD4,700 for a one-night stay in a classic room, including buffet breakfast for two persons. This offer is valid for reservations made until 31 October 2024 for stays between 1 November 2024 and 28 February 2025.