AHRA wins support from Vietnam

SINGAPORE, 19 September 2024: The ASEAN Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHRA) welcomes the Vietnam Hotel Association (VHA) into its fold, ensuring the regional association has a presence in all 10 nations that comprise ASEAN.

The integration of VHA into AHRA signifies the completion of ASEAN’s hospitality representation, bringing together a diverse array of cultures, traditions and business practices under one unified platform. This milestone reinforces AHRA’s commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the region, ultimately enhancing the quality and competitiveness of the ASEAN hospitality sector on the global stage.

“Asia is set to drive travel growth in 2025, and as ASEAN intra-regional travel expands, we are happier than ever to welcome the Vietnam Hotel Association to AHRA, completing the representation of all 10 ASEAN countries. We look forward to further collaboration to strengthen tourism in the region,” said AHRA President Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi.

” I believe that joining the ASEAN Hotel and Restaurant Association will provide an opportunity for members of the Vietnam Hotel Association to engage, share valuable experiences on various matters of hotel and restaurant operations with other countries in the region, engage strong relationships in the hospitality and culinary sectors, and supporting each other in mutual development,” commented VHA President Do Hong Xoan.

About AHRA

Founded in 1971, the ASEAN Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHRA) is a regional association representing hotel and restaurant associations from ASEAN member countries. Established to foster cooperation and collaboration among hospitality stakeholders, AHRA promotes service excellence, sustainable tourism practices, and innovation across the ASEAN region.