Norwegian opens sales for its newest ship

SINGAPORE, 20 September 2024: Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled on Thursday its Prima Plus Class, the all-new Norwegian Luna, marking NCL’s 21st ship in its fleet,

Norwegian Luna’s bookings opened Thursday. Guests can choose from various roundtrip voyages sailing from Miami from 4 April 2026 through November 2026.

Norwegian Luna will kick off its inaugural Caribbean season with two western itineraries to Roatan Island, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize, the Brand’s resort-style destination. The ship will then sail seven-day cruises with calls to the beautiful Eastern Caribbean destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, which will feature a brand-new pier by late 2025.

At almost 322 metres long, 156,300 gross tonnes, and accommodating approximately 3,550 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Luna will boast an overall 10% size and capacity increase from Prima Class ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. Norwegian Luna will be designed as a twin sister ship to Norwegian Aqua, the company’s latest new vessel due for delivery in March 2025. Both ships are currently being built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, with interior designs across the ship created by world-class architects AD Associates, Piero Lissoni, Rockwell Group, SMC Design, and Studio Dado.

Mirroring the upscale design and structure of Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Luna will feature the NCL-exclusive Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide that will debut next year on Norwegian Aqua and become the longest and fastest slides at sea.

Complete with exhilarating dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels adventurous guests through two different courses, this attraction will feature three stories of exciting twists and turns around the ship’s funnel. Norwegian Luna will also feature a digital sports complex, the Glow Court, offering a variety of interactive guest activities by day and then transforming into a nightclub in the evening. Guests will also be able to continue to enjoy some of their favourite onboard experiences aboard Norwegian Luna, including The Drop, NCL’s 10-story free-fall slide, and the Stadium, an outdoor space offering complimentary activities.