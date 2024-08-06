Scoot expands regional network

SINGAPORE, 7 August 2024: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), announced Tuesday the delivery of its third and fourth Embraer E190-E2 aircraft scheduled for September and October 2024.

With the addition of the new aircraft, Scoot will launch flights to two new Southeast Asian destinations: Kertajati (Greater Bandung) in Indonesia and Malacca in Malaysia. Flights to Kertajati will commence on 28 September 2024, with a twice-weekly frequency, while Malacca will be served five times weekly from 23 October 2024.

Brimming with lush forests, natural waterfalls, and captivating wildlife, Kertajati is an alternative destinationn for nature enthusiasts. Travellers can also venture to the nearby metropolitan area of Greater Bandung to soak up the local culture and its architectural gems. Malacca offers an equally interesting experience with its rich heritage of Peranakan culture. Travellers can savour authentic Nonya dishes against the bustling backdrop of night markets and explore the historical buildings of this UNESCO World Heritage city.

Besides new destinations like Kertajati and Malacca, Scoot will also deploy the E190-E2s and A320s to increase passenger capacity. This includes twice weekly flights to Pekanbaru using an E190-E2s and three weekly flights using an Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline will also increase flights from three to four weekly to Balikpapan and Makassar, starting in October 2024. From November 2024, the E190-E2s will also operate nine weekly flights to Davao, up from seven weekly, and from December 2024, four weekly flights to Vientiane, up from the current three weekly.

The addition of Kertajati and Malacca to Scoot’s network follows the recent announcement that it will fly to more domestic destinations from Subang near Kuala Lumpur starting 1 September 2024. Subang, located 28 km from the Malaysian capital, offers travellers an alternative to fly to and from KLIA.

Including the new destinations served, Scoot will operate 78 weekly flights to Indonesia and 115 weekly flights to Malaysia by October 2024, 37 weekly flights to the Philippines by November 2024, and four weekly flights to Laos in December 2024. The airline’s network will also expand to 72 destinations, providing more direct connections for travellers to non-metro cities across Southeast Asia and reinforcing Singapore’s status as a regional air hub. With the new Southeast Asian destinations, Scoot also hopes to inspire more travellers to unleash that adventurous spirit in them and embark on new getaways in the region.

Flights to Kertajati and Malacca are open for bookings as of 6 August via Scoot’s website, mobile app, and progressively through other channels, with all-in economy class sale fares starting from SGD92 to Kertajati and SGD69 to Malacca, inclusive of taxes.

Schedules for new Southeast Asian destinations: Kertajati (Greater Bandung) in Indonesia and Malacca in Malaysia.