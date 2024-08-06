MH and Air Mauritius ink codeshare pact

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 August 2024: Malaysia Airlines and Air Mauritius have reinstated codeshare agreements for flights between the two carriers after the codeshare pact was paused during the Covid pandemic.

The codeshares offer travellers enhanced flight options to explore destinations in Asia, Australia, and Africa beyond Malaysia and Mauritius.

Passengers will enjoy seamless travel experiences and benefit from the convenient connections offered from the airlines’ hubs in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU) in Mauritius.

Malaysia Airlines customers will enjoy access to a broader network beyond the airline’s current offerings, including direct flights from KUL to MRU. For their next beach holiday, they can soak in the tropical paradise of Mauritius or explore the captivating landscapes of Johannesburg, South Africa (JNB), operated by Air Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Air Mauritius will codeshare on Malaysia Airlines’ domestic flights to destinations including Langkawi, Penang, Kota Bharu, Kuantan, and Johor Bahru. It will also be able to connect to various flights to international destinations from the MH Kuala Lumpur hub.

Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: “We are delighted to resume our codeshare with Air Mauritius as we expand our reach and enhance connectivity for travellers. This strategic move further solidifies Malaysia Airlines’ position as the gateway to Asia and beyond, providing seamless access for our customers to explore various destinations beyond our metal. We look forward to extending our Malaysian Hospitality to a wider customer base, ensuring they feel welcomed as guests to our home.”

Air Mauritius Chief Executive Officer Charles Cartier commented: “Air Mauritius is pleased to reactivate its collaboration with Malaysia Airlines, offering our passengers connections to numerous destinations across Asia and Australia via the Kuala Lumpur hub. Travellers from Malaysia will experience the warmth of our multi-cultural society and the richness of our diverse local cuisine and enjoy the convenience of connecting to Rodrigues, Reunion, South Africa, and beyond with Air Mauritius.”