Vietjet to launch Danang-Ahmedabad service

HO CHI MINH CITY Vietnam, 7 August 2024: Vietjet has celebrated a significant milestone by welcoming its 200 millionth passenger, marking a new achievement in its sky connection journey between Vietnam and the world.

The 200th passenger, Sandeep Mehta, an Indian businessman, received a gift of complimentary flights for a year on Vietjet’s international.

In conjunction with this celebration, Vietjet also announced the launch of a new route linking India’s western city, Ahmedabad, with Vietnam’s famous coastal city, Danang, which will commence in October 2024.

The announcement was made at the Vietnam-India Business Forum in New Delhi, India, which was witnessed by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and business representatives from both countries.

Vietjet has pioneered direct service between Vietnam and India since 2019. Today, it operates seven routes with 56 weekly flights between the two countries, connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with the major cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi, as well as popular Indian destinations such as Bodh Gaya, Varanasi, and others. Vietjet has transported nearly 1.3 million passengers between Vietnam and India so far.