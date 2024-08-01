BANGKOK, Thailand, 2 August 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, announces ‘Centara Life: Elevating the Essentials’, an exclusive offering for CentaraThe1 members at newly rebranded Centara Life hotels worldwide.

Embodying a commitment to exceptional stays, daily delights and prioritising signature experiences across four core pillars — Life Essentials, Life Surprises, Life Flexibility, and Life Connectivity — members can take advantage of exclusive additional benefits for a limited time.

Until 30 September 2024, CentaraThe1 members booking stays until 31 December 2024 can enjoy flexible breakfasts until 1600, Buy 1 Get 1 Free on selected food and drinks, and double CentaraThe1 points on every stay, in addition to complimentary local snacks, nightly noodle stations plus other incentives. With 24-Hour Travel Freedom, guests can check in and out at their convenience, starting their stay at any time and checking out at the same time on their day of departure. Whether exploring the vibrant streets of Bangkok and Muscat, the natural beauty of Mae Sot, or the pristine beaches of Krabi, Samui, Cha-am, and Pattaya, Centara Life ensures guests make the most of every moment.

To take advantage of the ‘Centara Life: Elevating the Essentials’ offer, head to the website: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-life-elevating-essentials