Cathay CEO visits ASEAN trio

HONG KONG, 5 August 2024: Improving connectivity with ASEAN partners to expand the Hong Kong international aviation hub is a top priority according to Cathay Pacific Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam, who was part of a high-level delegation visiting three ASEAN countries — Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Government John Lee Ka-chiu, led the six-day visit underscoring the region’s significance to Cathay’s expanding network and future growth, as well as to Hong Kong’s economic development.

Witnessed by Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Government John Lee Ka-chiu (second from left) and Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Sun Chanthol (second from right), Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam (first from left) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cambodia Airports Chief Executive Officer Cyril Girot (first from right).

Lam toured a variety of local enterprises and major infrastructure projects in these countries, gaining valuable insights into their latest developments while seeking out new avenues to foster synergy and strengthen ties in trade, commerce, technology and tourism between Hong Kong and the vibrant ASEAN region.

He commented: “As Hong Kong’s home carrier, Cathay is committed to furthering Hong Kong’s growth as an international aviation hub and enhancing connectivity between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland to the rest of the world. Our visit to the three ASEAN countries attests to the immense potential we see in these dynamic regional markets.

“Completing Hong Kong International Airport’s Three-Runway System will unlock great growth opportunities for us. To seize these growth opportunities, we will continue to strengthen our existing routes and deepen our network and collaboration across ASEAN.”

The Cathay Group, which includes passenger airlines Cathay Pacific and HK Express, currently flies to 17 ASEAN destinations, with over 360 flights per week. The ASEAN-bound flights embody Cathay’s long-standing commitment to promoting global connectivity and solidifying Hong Kong’s international aviation hub status.

Cathay celebrates 75 years since its first flight to Vietnam this year, underscoring the country’s long-standing importance to the Group. Cathay Pacific and HK Express currently operate flights to three destinations in Vietnam — Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang. Cathay’s low-cost carrier, Hong Kong Express, plans to launch a new route to Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam during Q4 2024.

Earlier this year, Cathay Pacific recruited more than 170 Vietnamese cabin crew members to join its diverse team, demonstrating the importance of the Vietnam market and how Cathay has been embracing the Hong Kong SAR Government’s expanded talent schemes to enable skilled professionals from Vietnam, Laos and Nepal to work in Hong Kong since October 2023. Another round of recruitment in Vietnam will be conducted this month.

Lam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambodia Airports Chief Executive Officer Cyril Girot to reinforce the two parties’ partnership on the Cambodia leg of the visit. As part of the MoU, Cathay Pacific will boost flights to Phnom Penh from five per week to daily starting 27 October 2024.