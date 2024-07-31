DUBAI, 1 August 2024: Emirates has appointed Mohammad Lootah as its new Country Manager for Switzerland, based at Emirates’ Zurich office.

He will oversee the airline’s overall business in Switzerland, including sales and service functions for passenger and airport operations. Emirates operates double-daily flights between its two gateways, Zurich and Geneva, and its global Dubai hub.

Mohammad Lootah Country Manager Switzerland.

The UAE national Mohammad Lootah has been with Emirates since 2016 and has served in several management capacities around the Middle East region, including Dubai, Riyadh, Kuwait and Jordan. His most recent position was Area Manager in Israel. He reports to Thierry Aucoc, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations in Europe and the Russian Federation.

Mohammad Lootah succeeds Juerg Mueller, who played an integral role in supporting Emirates’ successful operations in Switzerland throughout the 16 years of his service.

Emirates has been part of Swiss skies, cities and communities for over 30 years, from when the airline commenced flights to Zurich in August 1992. With four daily nonstop flights out of Zurich and Geneva, Emirates provides global connectivity from and into Switzerland with one stop in Dubai.

Flights to and from Switzerland operate with a mix of A380 and B777 wide-body aircraft. Emirates SkyCargo is pivotal in strengthening trade links between Switzerland and the world, offering a daily belly-hold cargo capacity of 100 tons. By mid-August, Geneva will become the first Emirates destination globally to be served by fully refurbished Boeing 777s with a retrofitted four-class cabin, including, for the first time in continental Europe, Emirates Premium Economy Class and – a world debut – the next-generation 777 Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration.

For airline information and to make bookings visit www.emirates.com.