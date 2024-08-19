Anantara Desaru Coast Resort names GM

DESARU COAST, Malaysia 20 August 2024: Anantara Desaru Coast Resort has announced the appointment of Torsten Richter as the property’s General Manager and the Area General Manager of Indonesia and Malaysia.

He will oversee other Minor properties such as Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort, Anantara Ubud Bali Resort and Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort.

Richter has held leadership positions in the hospitality industry in several major destinations worldwide, including Thailand, Indonesia, the Maldives, Germany, the US and the UK.

Richter most recently served as the general manager of multiple properties, including the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Hotel Am Steinplatz Autograph Collection in Berlin, Germany.