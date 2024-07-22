BUSAN, Korea, 23 July 2024: The 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR 2024) is the first large international space event to be held in Korea since the foundation of the Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA).

The Committee on Space Research is the largest consortium on space science in the world, and from 13 to 21 July COSPAR 2024 brought together about 2,700 space scientists from approximately 60 countries, creating an opportunity to promote Korea’s achievements in space science over the years.

Source: COSPAR 2024 Organizing Committee.

As the host city of COSPAR 2024, Busan incorporated the value of sustainability into the international event. The following are some of the activities undertaken by Busan.

Source: COSPAR 2024 Organizing Committee.

Results of COSPAR 2024 for space exploration

Held under the banner of “Team Spirit in Space Research,” COSPAR 2024 was attended by officials from the Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the European Space Agency (ESA), as well as aerospace companies such as Lockheed Martin, who took part in discussions about space development, related with international cooperation policies. Multiple luminaries, including physicist and Nobel laureate Samuel Ting, gave presentations of far-reaching interest at the event.

Source: COSPAR 2024 Organizing Committee.

Realized sustainable MICE examples in the field

At the COSPAR event, the BTO CVB ran an eco-friendly MICE and tourism promotion booth constructed of recycled and recyclable materials to give visitors information on the tourist attractions of Busan and as a city without producing any waste.

With “Save the Space” being one of the slogans chosen to front COSPAR 2024, COSPAR 2024 Organizing Committee was a no-plastic, paperless, and recycling-focused event. Venue supplies and souvenirs were made from recycled materials, and electronic files replaced traditional printouts for visitors.

The COSPAR 2024 Organizing Committee joined the MICE city of Busan in realizing sustainable MICE through COSPAR 2024.

Source: Busan Tourism Organization.

COSPAR 2024 provided Busan with an opportunity for significant growth in the space development industry and sustainable growth in the MICE industry. The MICE city of Busan will continue to practice ESG when hosting future international events.

For more information on Busan visit https://www.busanmice.or.kr/en/main.do