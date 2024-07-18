HONG KONG, 19 July 2024: Emirates has officially opened its Travel store in Hong Kong, representing a significant milestone in its expansion in the city.

It also marks the first Emirates Travel Store in the East Asia region as part of a retail blueprint that will roll out in phases across the wider Asian region and the airline’s global network.

Emirates’ travel store was officially inaugurated by Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Far East Orhan Abbas, in the presence of Shaikh Saoud Al Mualla, UAE Consul General and Sultan Alriyami, Emirates Area Manager for Hong Kong. The opening ceremony was also attended by distinguished guests, as well as trade and media partners.

The opening of the Emirates travel store in Hong Kong reinforces the airline’s commitment to providing a reimagined retail travel experience by bringing its world-renowned products, services and signature hospitality even closer to customers in the city.

Located in the Nexxus Building, the latest concept store offers a comprehensive range of premium services, including flight reservations, ticketing, and personalised customer assistance.

“We are delighted to inaugurate the first Emirates travel store in the Far East region, in Hong Kong, to deliver an enhanced and exceptional service to our valued customers. The city has always been strategically important for us. By launching our first travel store in Central Hong Kong, we aim to offer our valued customers an elevated travel retail experience and better deliver Emirates’ hospitality at every step of the customer journey. In line with our ‘Fly Better’ promise, Emirates travel store combines advanced technology with personalised service provided by our well-versed travel consultants to ensure a seamless and enriching experience for our customers,” said Orhan.

Discover a World of Travel Possibilities at the Emirates Travel Store

The 1500 sqft retail space exudes a relaxing, lounge-like environment with its light and modern furniture. Customers can comfortably book their travel arrangements at the four dedicated customer service counters, which cater to flight reservations, ticketing, and general enquiries. Knowledgeable travel consultants accord customers with the renowned Emirates hospitality and personalised assistance from the moment tickets are purchased, enabling them to enjoy a seamless and enriching experience in planning travel itineraries tailored to their needs.

Sizeable interactive screens throughout the store encourage customers to capture amusing selfies with friends against iconic Emirates backgrounds. Smart technology-powered self-service screens minimise wait times and facilitate faster service, while LED screens showcase the latest Emirates products and promotional offers.

Another highlight of the new retail store is a limited-time Premium Economy Class seat display, which gives customers a firsthand preview of the exceptional comfort they will be treated to when flying in this sought-after cabin class. Customers visiting the store can also peruse a curated selection of Emirates official merchandise and travel accessories.

Emirates Soars to New Heights in Hong Kong

Emirates currently operates 21 flights per week between Hong Kong and Dubai. Underscoring its commitment to the Hong Kong market, the airline recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to boost inbound tourism to the city from various key areas across Europe and the Middle East. In addition, the revamped Emirates Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport has been re-opened to passengers. At the same time, coverage of its complimentary Chauffeur-drive service has been extended to include Business Class passengers in Hong Kong, further enhancing their travel experience.

Unlock Bonus Miles by Joining Emirates Skywards In-Store

To make the Emirates retail travel experience even more rewarding, customers who sign up for the award-winning loyalty programme Emirates Skywards using the in-store self-service kiosk between now and 31 July 2024 are entitled to a bonus of 2,000 Skywards Miles. Meanwhile, existing members can earn Skywards Miles at Emirates’ worldwide partners, such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail stores and banks, which they can then use to redeem reward tickets, upgrades or access to concerts and sports events. While visiting Dubai, members can accrue Miles with the airline’s partners throughout the city, including Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures and Emirates Holiday.

Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/english/skywards