Minor names Anantara Koh Yao Yai GM

BANGKOK, 10 July 2024: Minor Hotels has appointed Syahreza Ishwara as General Manager of the newly opened Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas off the coast of Phuket.

Ishwara has been with Minor Hotels since 2014 at the award-winning Anantara Chiang Mai Resort.

From 2022, the Indonesian national served as the General Manager at Anantara Ubud Bali, overseeing the pre-opening phase. Ishwara’s international experience also includes serving as the General Manager at the Rayavadee Resort Krabi, as well as holding key positions at Four Seasons Resort Langkawi in Malaysia.