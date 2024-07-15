Hilton partners with SLH worldwide

SINGAPORE, 16 July 2024: Hilton is expanding its portfolio of luxury hotels by adding nearly 400 boutique properties from the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection.

Effective last week, hundreds of properties became available on all Hilton direct booking channels, including Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app.

Joining Hilton’s prestigious luxury brand portfolio — Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Signia by Hilton — the diverse collection of participating SLH hotels offers travellers new ways of staying with Hilton in intimate spaces and unique places such as rustic huts and woodland treehouses to rainforest retreats and coastal villas.

Through the exclusive partnership, members of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme, can earn and redeem Points for SLH stays. Additionally, they will enjoy exclusive benefits at SLH’s city, beach, and resort hotels, which offer even more ways to dream of aspirational travel experiences.

Hilton Honors members can elevate their stay at participating SLH hotels with exclusive benefits, including earning and redeeming Points, free WiFi and a guaranteed member discount. Gold and Diamond members also enjoy space-available room upgrades and continental breakfast for up to two guests. Hilton Honors members will appreciate the continued flexibility and value of the award-winning program, including benefits like Points & Money payment options, no resort fees on stays booked using all Points and 5th Standard Reward Night Free.

“Through this collaboration, Hilton guests and Hilton Honors members will receive a warm welcome at SLH member hotels, allowing them to experience our distinctive approach to hospitality,” said

Small Luxury Hotels of the World chair Shaun Leleu commented: “This alliance expands the reach of our boutique hotels to Hilton’s loyal and discerning clientele, transforming the global landscape for independently owned hotels in a remarkable way.”