FCM: How to stay secure when travelling

SINGAPORE, 5 July 2025: FCM manages business travel for thousands of executives globally, and its Chief Privacy Officer for Asia, Meida Wong, shares ways business travellers can safeguard their data while travelling.

“In today’s digital age, the volume of personal information we share for various activities has exponentially increased. You may be online shopping, ordering food delivery, downloading mobile applications, playing an online game, or simply browsing the web, and your personal data is at play. In a world where such information commands high value, it’s vital to secure it, particularly when travelling,” said Wong.

Photo credit: FCM.

Essential steps to keep information safe

Secure Your Devices and Accounts

Before embarking on your journey, ensure all your devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets, are adequately secured. Set up complex passwords, PIN codes, or, even better, biometric authentication methods to prevent unauthorised access.

Turn on the encryption features such as device encryption and encrypted messaging apps to protect your data from prying eyes.

Use a unique password for different accounts. This way if one is compromised, the rest are less likely to be affected, limiting the impact of a data breach.

Where possible, a biometric authentication method can also prevent password or PIN theft from shoulder surfing. Treat your password like your toothbrush and keep it private. Do not share it and change it often.

Use Secure Networks

Avoid connecting to public Wi-Fi, such as airports, cafes, and hotels, especially when conducting banking activities, such as checking account balances, making transfers, or entering sensitive financial information.

Instead, use a secure and trusted network, such as a personal mobile data connection or a virtual private network (VPN).

Ensure the websites you use for banking or payment purposes use HTTPS encryption, indicated by a padlock icon and https:// in the uniform resource locator (URL).

Always log out of your sessions when not in use to prevent session hijacking, and only provide passwords and PINs at trusted locations – be aware of social engineering.

Use Caution When Sharing On Social Media

Exercise discretion and limit the personal details you disclose when sharing photos and updates on social media platforms during your travels.

Avoid posting real-time updates about your location and itinerary, as this information could be used by cybercriminals to target you for theft or surveillance. Wait until you have returned home to share your travel experience to minimise the risk of becoming a target.

Here are some tips for safe social media use. Review your privacy settings to ensure your social media profiles are private. This makes it easy to control who has access to your accounts and posts, ensuring no strangers can view your content.

Remember that stories and Snapchat do not disappear. Many travellers assume that their stories are only available for twenty-four hours, which is not the case.

Even with privacy settings turned on, photos contain information that cybercriminals want to exploit. For example, if a cybercriminal gets access to a photo’s metadata, it can include your location information, letting the criminal know that your home is vacant. To avoid this, share your photos once you return home.

Minimise Location Sharing

It is common for travellers to update their social media accounts while they are travelling. However, this type of excessive sharing can create a security threat at home.

Sharing your every location allows criminals to determine that you are not in your hotel room or home, leaving both your home and personal property vulnerable.

Disable Bluetooth Connectivity

Similar to your phone’s automatic Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity can present problems as signals can come from anywhere. If your Bluetooth is left on, nearby assailants can connect to your phone and potentially hack your device. It is wise to keep Bluetooth disabled as much as possible.

Protecting your personal data is an ongoing process that requires constant vigilance and proactive measures, so remember to keep your personal data safe when you travel.

