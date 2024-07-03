KUCHING 4 July 2024: The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 concluded its 27th edition, celebrating three days of exceptional performances, cultural immersion, and groundbreaking sustainability initiatives such as the launch of the RAYS Youth Summit.

From 28 to 30 June, the Sarawak Cultural Village buzzed with energy as over 26,000 festival-goers from across the globe gathered to experience the magic of RWMF. It represented a resounding 35% increase compared to attendees in 2023.

RAYS shines on tomorrow’s leaders.

RAYS Youth Summit

Leading up to RWMF2024, the Sarawak Tourism Board organised the inaugural Rainforest Youth Summit (RAYS) 2024, from 26 to 28 June. The startup event involved 1000 participants from 10 ASEAN countries representing over 40 ASEAN universities.

The brand new annual Rainforest Youth Summit complemented RWMF 2024, emphasising Sarawak’s dedication to engaging the youth in sustainability and conservation efforts. Moving forward, RAYS will be hosted by STB in 2025 and 2026 and then outsourced to an ASEAN neighbour in 2027. STB is confident one of the ASEAN countries will agree to host the third year of a cycle that will repeat — Sarawak hosting two years running and an ASEAN country hosting the third year. RAYS is set to be another iconic event under the STB initiative, was a resounding success, serving as a platform for youth empowerment, Indigenous voice and creative advocacy, with a strong emphasis on sustainability.

The 2024 music festival standouts

‘Evolution’, encapsulated the Rainforest World Music Festival’s commitment to transcending beyond music, promoting responsible tourism, cultural exchange, and environmental stewardship. The festival featured a diverse lineup of 72 international and 75 local musicians, with 22 acts.

The artists, who together muster a massive global fanbase of 12 million followers, delivered unforgettable performances that resonated deeply with audiences.

Headliners included full-house performances by ‘The Best of Kitaro Live World Tour’ on Day 1 and Dato’Zainalabidin on Day 2. The final day of RWMF 2024 was marked by a spectacular closing performance from the Havana Social Club, who enchanted the dancing crowd of reggae-loving audience.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak, YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah commented: “We are proud to highlight the festival’s role in promoting cultural exchange and

environmental awareness. In line with the theme ‘EVOLUTION’ this year, RWMF 2024 served as a platform for advocating sustainable tourism and conservation practices. This year, the festival fulfilled its promise to be a melting pot of diverse cultures, a platform for the exchange of ideologies and environmental initiatives, elevating its significance in reaching out to the younger generation.”

RWMF 2025 will be held from 20 to 22 June 2025.

RWMF: sustainable showcase

The RWMF’s dedication to sustainability was amplified by the “Green Ruai,” a dedicated area which showcased innovations in sustainable practices through partnerships with key parties like Sarawak Energy,

Eco Green Planet and Sarawak Forestry Corporation. This further exemplified Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) advocacy of responsible tourism, including setting up eco-stations for recycling, increasing water stations to ensure no single-use plastic bottles were used, and free shuttle buses to reduce carbon emissions. These initiatives inspired positive change for a more environmentally conscious future.

The RWMF’s successful execution of sustainability initiatives was evident in the immaculate festival grounds, which were litter-free after the concerts concluded.

RWMF sponsors

RWMF2024 was sponsored by Malaysian Aviation Group, TVS, Carlsberg, Media Exchange, Gelumbang Jaya, Mitsubishi Malaysia, The Waterfront Hotel and Plaza Merdeka, Etika (Pepsi), Cuckoo, MYUS AUTOTECH, SACOFA, Sarawak Energy, Hertz (Sime Darby Car Rental), AFFIN, and MyCar E-hailing.

For more information on RWMF head to the website https://rwmf.net/rwmf-news/.

For more information on Sarawak visit www.sarawaktourism.com.