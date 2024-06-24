Wellness rolls out at Wafaifo Resort

HOI AN Vietnam, 25 June 2024: The new Wafaifo Resort Hoi An, which opens on 1 September, has announced an ambitious three-stage health and spa rollout to enhance wellness, spa, and medical options for tourists visiting central Vietnam.

The latest health technology and international partnerships will give visitors to Hoi An and the greater Danang area access to a range of wellness and spa services not found elsewhere in the entire central region of the country.

Epigenetic testing

From 1 September, guests at the new 134-room and suite lifestyle resort can use the Wellness at Wafaifo facility to receive a detailed health diagnostic report using epigenetic testing. In the process, hair follicles are analysed by an S-drive computer that connects to a laboratory in Germany. Within minutes, guests receive a detailed 30-plus-page report that assesses 800 personal markers.

Hyperbaric chambers

Beyond epigenetic testing, the new wellness centre in the resort will help guests and patients slow the ageing process, improve concentration, increase energy and stamina and assist recovery from jet lag and stress by offering sessions in AirPod hyperbaric chambers. Exposure in the chambers to heightened levels of oxygen and hydrogen nurtures every healing process in the body.

Infrared saunas will help lower blood pressure and help detoxification and weight loss. Hygienic, electronically controlled ice baths will also reduce blood pressure, improve circulation, flush toxins and reduce inflammation and swelling.

Sleep technology

Guests can also benefit from a Nu Calm sleep and restoration experience in their room by using a headset, eye mask and specially-designed ‘anti-gravity’ chair to induce a meditative state of well-being and deep relaxation.

When it opens in September, Wellness at Wafaifo will have the most advanced gym in the UNESCO World Heritage city of Hoi An. Personal fitness consultants trained on the Precor gym equipment used in the centre will help guests achieve maximum benefits.

International partnerships

In addition to world-class gym equipment and technology-led health diagnostics and interventions, Wafaifo Resort has announced partnerships with Kerstin Florian for body treatments and facials and Margaret Dabbs of London for luxury manicures and pedicures.

Wafaifo Resort will announce phase II of its new, transformative, technology-led health and wellness services in August and phase III early in 2025.