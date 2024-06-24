Pandaw visits Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival 

SINGAPORE, 25 June 2024: Nagaland is known as the land of festivals, and each December, the Hornbill Festival takes place in Kohima, uniting the various Naga tribes for a yearly celebration of the region’s culture and traditions.

Famed for its fierce and distinct Naga Warriors, Nagaland is a must-see for travellers in India’s North East and for the first time, Pandaw is offering a guided tour of this unique annual celebration that connects with a 10-night expedition along the mighty Brahmaputra River.

Join Pandaw for a special cruise and the festival land tour to witness one of the world’s most distinctive festivals. The Hornbill Festival in India’s Nagaland State brings together the various Naga tribes each year in December to celebrate their heritage and culture. Pandaw has curated a comprehensive six-night tour of the festival based in Kohima and combined it with a 10-night river expedition along the Brahmaputra for a truly once-in-a-lifetime trip. It delivers a distinctive 16-night expedition sailing and overland tour in December 2024, and the pick-up in bookings is brisk.

Nagaland Hornbill Festival

The Nagaland Hornbill Festival is a week-long annual celebration from 1 to 10 December, highlighting Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage. A small hill state, Nagaland is one of eight states in Northeast India. It is one of the largest indigenous festivals organised by the state government of Nagaland to promote tourism. The festival pays tribute to the Hornbill, the Nagas’ most revered bird, famed for its alertness and grandeur.

The festival takes place at the Kisama Heritage Village, around 12 km from Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. The nearest airport is Dimapur, served by flights from gateway cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati. The Pandaw Nagaland Hornbill Festival overland tour begins with a train ride from Guwahati to Dimapur and returns to Guwahati to connect with the 10-night Pandaw cruise on the Brahmaputra River.

Strong, compelling reasons place the Nagaland Hornbill Festival high on the must-visit list. Here are some of them.

Culture: Under one roof, you witness a dazzling display of cultures from all 16 Naga tribes. Each tribe showcases its unique attire, dances, music, and traditions, offering a glimpse into a world unlike any other.

History: Then, there is the experience of learning about Nagaland’s fascinating history through exhibitions on headhunting traditions (now replaced by symbolic displays) and the architectural heritage reflected in the Morung competition.

Food adventure: You embark on a culinary journey by tasting mouthwatering Naga cuisine at the Saapee (community feast) and exploring the night market, filled with local delicacies and fresh ingredients.

Sports: Traditional archery competitions, Naga wrestling matches, and indigenous games will amaze you. These showcase the athleticism and skills honed by the Naga people.

Morung Competition: Explore the Morungs (dormitories) built by each tribe, representing their architectural heritage and craftsmanship. They are judged based on their design, construction, and cultural significance.

Hornbill Festival Fashion Extravaganza: Witness a unique display of modern and traditional Naga attire, showcasing the state’s textile heritage and contemporary fashion.

Agricultural Expo: Learn about Nagaland’s agricultural practices and see displays of local cash crops, fruits, and vegetables.

Games and Sports: Enjoy traditional archery competitions, wrestling matches, and other indigenous games that showcase Naga skills and traditions.

Music Concerts: Immerse yourself in evenings filled with energetic performances by local and national music artists.

Night Market: Explore the bustling night market with stalls selling Naga handicrafts, souvenirs, textiles, and local food.

