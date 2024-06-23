BANGKOK, 24 June 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is proud to announce that four of its distinguished properties were honoured at this year’s Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, reaffirming the group’s status as a leader in the luxury hospitality sector.

Now in its third year of operation, Centara Reserve Samui, continues to enhance its reputation, rising two spots in the rankings this year to secure seventh place in the highly sought-after best “Beach + Island Resorts” category for Thailand. As the world’s first Centara Reserve property, this luxurious beachfront escape offers sophisticated, story-driven hospitality amidst tropical splendour, quickly making it one of Thailand’s most desirable destinations for personalised travel, indulgent comfort and curated stays. The resort’s commitment to excellence is evident in every detail, from its elegantly designed accommodations to its impeccable service, further solidifying its position within the luxury segment.

Roukh Kiri Khao Yai made a significant leap this year, rising four places to claim fourth in the top “Upcountry Hotels” category for Thailand. With 12 contemporary barn-style villas set within organic gardens in the verdant hills of Khao Yai, this recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to providing a uniquely serene getaway. As part of Centara’s exclusive Boutique Collection, Roukh Kiri Khao Yai offers a luxury farmhouse experience that celebrates both nature and Thai culture, positioning itself among Asia’s top rural properties. Guests are treated to a culinary journey with farm-to-table dining, where fresh, organic ingredients are transformed into exquisite dishes. This seamless blend of rustic charm and modern comfort, combined with personalised service and verdant landscapes, makes Roukh Kiri Khao Yai an unparalleled destination for discerning travellers seeking tranquillity and elegance.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives has earned a distinguished fifth place in the best “House Reefs” category for the Maldives, showcasing the exceptional allure of its underwater world. Situated in the picturesque South Ari Atoll, this resort is celebrated by visitors of all ages for the vibrancy and health of its coral reef and the diversity of sea life. Guests staying in the luxurious overwater villas have direct access to this stunning ecosystem, making it a perfect destination for marine enthusiasts. Additionally, the resort offers comprehensive diving and snorkelling programmes, tailored to divers of all levels, ensuring an unforgettable underwater adventure during one’s stay.

Celebrating its first anniversary on 1 July 2024, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka has swiftly become a leading destination in the heart of the city, setting a new standard for sophisticated comfort. Guests are treated to a fusion of modern elegance and the rich traditions of Japanese culture, evident in every aspect of this breathtaking hotel’s design and offerings. Renowned for its warm Thai hospitality and world-class service, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka and its General Manager, Shigeki Nakagawa, were honoured with the top award in the highly-competitive “Hotel General Managers” category for Japan, exemplifying Centara’s dedication to creating unforgettable guests experiences.

“These four accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are honoured to see our properties recognised by such a prestigious publication, which reflects the exceptional experiences we strive to offer our guests. Our commitment to Thai-inspired hospitality ensures that every stay at Centara is warm, welcoming, and unforgettable, and we extend our deepest gratitude to our guests and the readers of Travel + Leisure for their unwavering support,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific celebrate the region’s finest hotels, resorts, and travel experiences. Each nominee was meticulously selected by Travel + Leisure’s editors and expert contributors, with winners determined by the votes of the publication’s readers. For the complete list of winners, please visit Travel + Leisure.

For more information about Centara, head to the website www.centarahotelsresorts.com.