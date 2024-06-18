Best of Vietnam and Cambodia on a river cruise

SINGAPORE, 19 June 2024: Pandaw presents its classic Vietnam and Cambodia cruise and tour that explores two of the most frequently visited countries in Asia.

The enthralling exploration combines the two destinations in one trip which is a popular choice for those looking to explore all the wonders available in these beautiful and significant destinations.

Pandaw’s 11-night land and cruise tour provides eager travellers with a ready-made yet finely curated itinerary that takes in the very best of Southern Vietnam and Cambodia in one easy-to-book travel experience.

It combines the seven-night Pandaw’s ‘Classic’ Mekong river expedition with specially selected pre and post-cruise stays and guided touring in Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) and Siem Reap at either end, including the temples of Angkor.

Angkor Historical Park must-see temples

Considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Angkor Historical Park is a sprawling complex in Cambodia showcasing the grandeur of the Khmer Empire. It boasts numerous temples, each with its own architectural style and historical significance. Here are some of the must-see temples within the park.

Angkor Wat: The crown jewel of Angkor, Angkor Wat is a massive temple complex built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II. It’s a Hindu temple dedicated to Vishnu, known for its intricate carvings, grand towers, and serene atmosphere.

Bayon Temple: Located in the heart of Angkor Thom, Bayon Temple is famous for its serene, smiling faces carved into its towers. Built in the late 12th century by Jayavarman VII, it’s a Buddhist temple with architectural elements reflecting both Hinduism and Buddhism.

Ta Prohm Temple: Unlike most temples meticulously restored, Ta Prohm remains largely overgrown by jungle. This atmospheric temple, built in the late 12th century by Jayavarman VII, offers a glimpse into what Angkor might have looked like when abandoned.

Banteay Srei Temple: Nicknamed the “Citadel of Women” due to the delicacy of its carvings, Banteay Srei is a Hindu temple built in the 10th century. Constructed from pink sandstone, it’s known for its intricate reliefs depicting scenes from Hindu mythology.

Angkor Thom: While not a single temple, Angkor Thom is an entire walled city encompassing several important monuments, including the Bayon Temple, the Terrace of the Elephants, and the Terrace of the Leper King. Built in the late 12th century by Jayavarman VII, it served as the last capital of the Khmer Empire.

These are just a few of the must-see temples in Angkor Historical Park. With its vast collection of architectural wonders, the park offers a fascinating glimpse into the history and culture of the Khmer Empire.

The classic Vietnam and Cambodia tour option is ideal for those wishing to hit the highlights in one trip. Discover the diverse cultures and histories of Cambodia and Vietnam as you sail along the mighty Mekong River.

New dates for this 11-night land and river tour are now available through 2024/25. This cruise expedition sails from central Saigon’s famous historic canal, which connects southern Vietnam’s bustling metropolis with towns on the Mekong Delta.

Classic Vietnam & Cambodia Tour

SAIGON – SIEM REAP

11 nights

FROM USD3,948.00

For full details, head to the website.