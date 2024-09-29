BANGKOK, 30 September 2024: Thailand’s annual Vegetarian Festival, held in October, attracts locals and tourists by emphasising health and spirituality through diverse vegetarian dishes and rituals.

The festival is a vital calendar event for those of Chinese ancestry but also appeals to a broader audience interested in adopting a healthy vegetarian diet.

Photo: thesmartlocal.co.th

For those not engaged in spiritual rituals, the festival offers a chance to enjoy traditional and fusion vegetarian dishes. Additionally, it promotes sustainability by reducing the environmental impact of livestock farming, boosting demand for locally sourced ingredients, and fostering community engagement.

The festival is an annual tradition introduced by Chinese immigrants and is now one of Thailand’s most popular festivals. One legend goes back 400 years to China during the Manchu invasion, where followers dressed in white and abstained from meat to strengthen their resolve to resist the Manchus. Another legend connects the festival to the Taoist worship of the Nine Emperor Gods, observed from the first to the ninth day of the waxing moon in the ninth lunar month. During this time, participants avoid meat to purify both body and mind.

Today, the festival is celebrated in Thai Chinese communities across various provinces, with notable festivities in Bangkok’s Yaowarat (Chinatown) and Phuket Island. Other provinces, such as Nakhon Sawan, Ranong, Songkhla, Chumphon, Narathiwat, and Phang Nga, also hold ceremonies at different shrines. This year, the festival will convene daily from 2 or 3 October to 11 October, depending on the venue.

Bangkok Vegetarian Festival: A Celebration of Community and Vegetarian Cuisine in Yaowarat.

In Bangkok, this year’s Vegetarian Festival at Yaowarat in Samphanthawong district will be held for 10 days, from 2 to 11 October, in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the occasion of His Majesty’s sixth-cycle, or 72nd, birthday anniversary. The festival is a community-driven event that promotes health, mental strength, and family bonding, aligning with the city’s policy of fostering community activities and preserving cultural traditions for future generations.

Highlights of the event include processions to summon deities, an official opening ceremony on 3 October featuring the distribution of 1,110 dishes of auspicious fried noodles prepared by the Yaowarat Master Chefs, and a parade showcasing vibrant lion and dragon dances. Attendees can also enjoy a diverse array of delectable vegetarian dishes from over 100 vendors.

Exploring Cultural Richness and Rituals at the Phuket Vegetarian Festival

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival will convene from 3 to 11 October at various districts throughout the island. Known as ‘Jia Chai,’ this festival was recognised by the Ministry of Culture as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2018, classified under Social Practice, Ritual, Tradition, and Festival of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The festival sees more than 40 shrines hosting traditional rituals, including the Kathu Shrine, Jui Tui Shrine, Bang Niew Shrine, Tha Ruea Shrine, and Sapam Shrine. Beyond observing a vegetarian diet to purify the body and mind, festival highlights include street processions to summon deities, ceremonial bridge-crossing, fire-walking rituals, and farewell ceremonies. With around 40,000 participants, the performance of these sacred rituals showcases Phuket’s cultural heritage and local identity, bringing the festival into the global spotlight.

Those travelling to Phuket during the festival can savour various vegetarian dishes, from famous street food vendors to Michelin-starred establishments. Vegetarian versions of Phuket’s local dishes, such as Loba Jeh, Hokkien Mee, Oh Tao Jeh, Mee Hoon Gaeng Pu Jeh, and Pad Sataw Jeh, are among the must-try dishes.

Connecting Tradition and Sustainability

Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival goes beyond a religious observance to purify the body and mind. Participating in the festival also connects with sustainability in several ways. During the nine-day event, participants adopt plant-based meals, reducing meat consumption and the environmental impact of livestock farming. The festival boosts demand for locally sourced produce, supporting farmers and lowering the carbon footprint from long-distance transport. It also preserves traditional practices passed down through generations while fostering a strong sense of community. Additionally, waste management is a focus, with the Phuket Vegetarian Festival recycling organic and plastic waste. Lanterns, flags, and decorations are reused, and participants reduce single-use plastics and embrace eco-friendly practices.