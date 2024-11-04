BANGKOK, 5 November 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand, in partnership with the State Railway of Thailand, has launched the E-Guidebook #MyRailJourney, designed to inspire eco-friendly travel experiences by rail.

The digital guidebook targets environmentally conscious travellers and kicks off with two popular train routes: Bangkok to Phetchaburi and Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Last week, the initiative was introduced at a KTC Touch event in Bangkok, supported by strategic partners including KTC, Netflix, and Airbnb, to promote sustainable travel and enrich Thailand’s tourism landscape.

A new guidebook on train travel reaches out to Thais, but an English version is in the pipeline to spread the word to foreign train fans.

TAT’s Director of Tourism Products, Eurblarpo Sriphirom, emphasised that train travel aligns with TAT’s sustainable tourism goals. With over 120 years of history in Thailand, rail travel produces lower carbon emissions than cars or planes, providing an eco-friendly and culturally rich travel experience.

The E-Guidebook #MyRailJourney offers a comprehensive planning tool for travellers to map their journey. It includes train schedules, travel times, and recommended equipment for activities along the way. The guide encourages “slow travel,” allowing tourists to enjoy scenic routes and connect more deeply with destinations.

Adding to the project’s reach, KTC World Travel Service (KTC) actively promotes responsible tourism products like train tickets and electric vehicle rentals. KTC head Patthira Ananchotiphat said the travel company aims to elevate travellers’ experiences by supporting local businesses and promoting lesser-known communities.

Interested travellers can now download the E-Guidebook #MyRailJourney at https://tourismproduct.tourismthailand.org/2024/10/23/rail-journey or contact the TAT hotline at 1672 Travel Buddy for more information. The guidebook is only available in Thai language.