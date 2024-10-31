BANGKOK, 1 November 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Visa signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) last week titled ‘Reshaping Thailand’s Tourism with Innovation and Advanced Data Analytics’.

It’s part of a broader initiative to grow Thailand’s appeal as a premier destination for international tourists during the Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool commented: “TAT is committed to advancing our tourism marketing efforts through a 360-degree partnership approach, integrating all sectors both domestically and internationally. This MOU with Visa represents a collaborative effort to enhance tourism through financial innovation, enabling visitors to travel and manage their financial transactions seamlessly.”

Using Visa’s data analytics, TAT aims to develop targeted tourism campaigns and significantly expand digital payment acceptance points, ensuring greater convenience in tourists’ spending.

TAT is confident that this collaboration with Visa will be crucial in boosting tourism capacity and increasing spending among international visitors, particularly from 23 key markets, which account for over 80% of total foreign arrivals and revenue.

Visa Thailand Country Manager Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa added: “We are excited to deepen our valued partnership with TAT, leveraging our global expertise in payments innovation and data analytics. As global travel surges, international visitors increasingly demand a seamless, cashless payment experience akin to those in their home countries. This collaboration bolsters local businesses, unlocks new opportunities for tourism stakeholders, and drives sustainable economic growth for Thailand.

Standouts in the TAT-Visa partnership

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework focused on four main initiatives:

Strategic Marketing Programmes: TAT and Visa will collaborate on implementing the “Five Musts” programme, which includes Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See. This programme will showcase Thailand’s top restaurants, attractions, and unique experiences to enhance tourist engagement and satisfaction.

Visa Expansion and STAR Project: The partnership aims to expand Visa’s acceptance in key provinces to improve the tourism infrastructure. This initiative will offer tourists a convenient and secure payment experience, fostering local business support and community development.

Collaborative Communication and Campaigns: Through co-promoted campaigns, TAT and Visa will join forces to boost awareness and attract global tourists.

Data Analytics and Consulting: Visa’s data analytics capabilities will be crucial in shaping tourism campaigns such as the Winter Sale, Summer Sale, and Thailand Grand Sale. By analysing spending patterns, both organisations aim to refine marketing strategies and drive tourist engagement throughout the year.

This TAT-Visa partnership underscores shared commitment between both partners to redefining Thailand’s tourism landscape through innovation, enhancing the kingdom’s position as a world-class travel destination.

For more information on destination Thailand, head to the website: https://www.tourismthailand.org/home