Sales open for Norwegian Sun’s debut season

SINGAPORE, 16 May 2024: Norwegian Cruise Line has released itineraries for Norwegian Sun’s inaugural debut in the region for the 2025 season – including several brand-first voyages and ports.

Norwegian Sun will make her Australian debut in December, arriving in Brisbane and Melbourne on the 18 and 21 December 2024. This follows an 18-day French Polynesia and South Pacific sailing scheduled to depart Papeete in December and featuring visits to 10 ports.

The new collection of voyages includes three brand-new itineraries to the Great Barrier Reef and South Pacific between Cairns and Lautoka, Australia, which is also NCL’s first turnaround in both ports; three island-hopping French Polynesia cruises between Fiji and Tahiti; and two Asia sailings.

Norwegian Sun’s inaugural season includes debut visits to Port Douglas and Townsville in Australia, Aitutaki in the Cook Islands, and Suva, Fiji.

It will also be the first time that Norwegian Sun visits several other ports, including Mystery Island and Port Vila in Vanuatu, Dravuni, Fiji, Noumea, New Caledonia, and the port of Kushiro, known for some of the most unspoiled scenery and wildlife habitats in Japan.

Highlighted cruises

The 14-day Lombok, Komodo & Great Barrier Reef, Bali to Cairns will set sail from Bali on 9 April 2025 and features two overnight stays, including Bali, and the first ever at the idyllic island of Lembark, Lombok and a full day at Komodo, home of the famed Komodo Dragon. The voyage continues to destinations in Northern Australia.

Additional itineraries include a 12-night Southeast Asia voyage between Singapore and Bali, departing on 28 March 2025,