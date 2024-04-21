Skytrax names top airports

SINGAPORE, 22 April 2024: Seven Asian airports featured in the top 20 rankings of Skytrax’s World Airport Awards 2024, released on 17 April. Singapore Changi Airport landed in second place (first in 2023), with Doha Hamad International taking the crown in the latest listing.

Image credit: Skytrax. Doha Hamad International take the crown in the latest listing.

The 2023 Airport of the Year and 12-times previous winner, Singapore Changi Airport, was also named Best Airport in Asia and the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service.

Hamad International Airport was officially crowned the World’s Best Airport 2024 during a ceremony at the World Airport Awards, Passenger Terminal EXPO in Frankfurt. Hamad International Airport also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East.

Asian stars shine in the top 20

Seoul Incheon was named third on the prestigious annual listing, followed by Tokyo Haneda (4th) and Tokyo Narita (5th).

Hong Kong rose dramatically from the 33rd spot in 2023 to the 11 spot. Centrair Nagoya gained the 6th spot followed by Kansai (18th)

Third in the ranking, Seoul Incheon Airport was also named the World’s Most Family Friendly Airport for 2024.

Other highlights from the 2024 ceremony included Tokyo Narita Airport being recognised for customer service, as they were named the World’s Best Airport Staff and Best Airport Staff in Asia.

In Japan, New Chitose Airport was voted the World’s Most Improved Airport after a much-improved performance in the global survey and across many of the category sections. Chubu Centrair International Airport, Nagoya, won the World’s Best Regional Airport award, and Kansai International Airport was recognised for the World’s Best Airport Baggage Delivery.

Other notable achievers from Asia included Jakarta, which rose from 43rd place in 2023 to 28 in the 2024 list that charts the performance of 100 airports worldwide. Berlin Brandenburg Airport managed to slip into the list in 100th place.

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, lauded by the Thai government as Southeast Asia’s leading aviation hub, managed a 58th ranking, a 10-place improvement on its 68th ranking in the 2023 results but still well off the pace required to join the top 20.