Marriot teams up with HMI in Japan

HONG KONG, 18 April 2024: Marriott International and HMI Hotel Group announced Wednesday they have a signed agreement to rebrand seven existing HMI properties in five major cities across Japan to Marriott Hotels and Courtyard by Marriott.

The conversion deal will bring both Marriott brands’ rich legacy and guest-focused experiences to the increasingly sophisticated consumers in Japan and further HMI’s strategic repositioning and revitalising the properties with the latest trends in global hospitality.

“We are pleased to welcome these properties to the fast-expanding portfolio of Marriott International properties across Japan,” said Marriott International President Asia Pacific, excluding China, Rajeev Menon.

“Conversion continues to drive robust growth for the company globally, and we are thrilled to embark on this project with HMI in Japan. As consumer preferences evolve, these properties will have the opportunity to leverage on the strength of affiliation with Marriott’s portfolio of over 8,800 properties worldwide.”

Marriott Hotels properties planned are:

Grand Hotel Hamamastu to Hamamatsu Marriott in Naka-ku, Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture;

Hotel Heian no Mori Kyoto to Kyoto Marriott in Sakyo-ku, Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture;

Hotel Crown Palais Kobe to Kobe Marriott in Chuo-ku, Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture;

Rizzan Seapark Hotel Tancha Bay to Okinawa Marriott Rizzan Resort & Spa in Onna Village, Kunigami-gun, Okinawa Prefecture.

Properties planned for Courtyard by Marriott are:

Hotel Pearl City Kobe to Courtyard by Marriott Kobe in Chuo-ku, Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture;

Hotel Crown Palais Kokura to Courtyard by Marriott Kokura in Kokurakita-ku, Kitakyushu-shi, Fukuoka Prefecture;

Hotel Crown Palais Kitakyushu to Courtyard by Marriott Kitakyushu in Yahatanishi-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The properties are located in five of Japan’s most popular travel destinations, which welcome millions of visitors each year.

Hamamatsu is rich in history and culture, with attractions such as the 16th-century Hamamatsu Castle. The city is also renowned as a culinary hotspot.

As Japan’s former imperial capital for over 1,000 years, Kyoto is one of the most enchanting cities in Japan. It is home to numerous iconic UNESCO World Heritage temples and shrines.

Kobe is famous for its cosmopolitan atmosphere and unique blend of Eastern and Western influences stemming from its past as a historic port city.

On Okinawa Island in southern Japan, Onna Village is renowned for its stunning tropical beaches and scenic coastal landscapes.

Kitakyushu City, in Fukuoka Prefecture, is surrounded by stunning natural landscapes and is famous for its many landmarks, such as Kokura Castle, a beautifully preserved feudal-era castle dating back to the 17th century, and the Mojiko Retro District, famous for its Taisho-era architecture and atmosphere.