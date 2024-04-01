Priority Pass names award winners

SINGAPORE, 2 April 2024: The Priority Pass, operated by Collinson, announces the newly established Priority Pass Excellence Awards winners.

The awards comprise three categories, celebrating the full breadth and capabilities of the Priority Pass global network: the long-standing Lounge of the Year awards and two new categories, Pioneer of the Year and All-Star of the Year.

From the launch of outstanding new services that enhance the journey and more sustainable initiatives to gourmet cuisines and apéritifs that make for an indulgent pre-takeoff ritual, the winners of the awards exemplify an unwavering commitment to delivering the best airport experience.

LOUNGE OF THE YEAR

The highest-rated lounges across the Priority Pass global network, based on 379,966 member ratings and reviews across a wide range of criteria, including quality of facilities, customer service, food and beverage selection and overall satisfaction.

Overall Global Winner

Vienna Lounge, Terminal 1, Vienna Airport, Austria.

Since refurbishing in 2022, the Vienna Lounge has offered various amenities for solo travellers, families, and business travellers.

Asia Pacific Winner

Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, Terminal 1, Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong.

Opened in October 2022, this year’s Lounge of the Year APAC winner, Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, is a 12,000 sqft lounge at Hong Kong International Airport.

Middle East

Winner: Petra Lounge, Amman Queen Alia International Airport, Jordan.

Highly Commended: Primeclass Lounge, Muscat International Airport, Oman.

PIONEER OF THE YEAR

Nominated by Priority Pass partners, these winners champion unique and innovative services and solutions that help to improve the overall traveller experience.

The Coral Finest Business Class Lounge (Cocoon), International Concourse C, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand.

ALL-STAR OF THE YEAR

Nominated by Priority Pass partners, these stand-out lounges and experienced employees demonstrate an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence daily.

Asia Pacific

Phatsalawan Narapornkitirat, Miracle Lounge, Domestic Concourse D, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand.

Middle East and Africa

Ghulam Sarwar, The Lounge, Sharjah International, United Arab Emirates.

“The winners of this year’s Priority Pass Excellence Awards have proven that they truly elevate every customer journey into something special,” said Collinson International CEO Christopher Evans.

(SOURCE: Collinson International)