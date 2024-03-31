KOTA KINABALU, 1 April 2024: Tourism Malaysia Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sabah Tourism Board and Malaysia Aviation Group welcomeed media representatives and travel bloggers from Vietnam to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, for the ‘Feel Sabah’ Media Familiarisation Trip, 25 to 30 March 2024.

The six-day, five-night itinerary introduced the Malaysian state’s iconic destinations, such as the luxurious Gayana Marine Resort, the pristine Sepanggar Island and the majestic Kiulu River. They also experienced the Our Land Eco Farm, Ranau Highlands, Desa Cattle Dairy Farm, the Sabah Tea Cottage, Mari-Mari Cultural Village, and the Klias Wetlands in Beaufort.

The “Feel Sabah” FAM Trip served as a gateway to introduce unique tourist destinations and showcase Malaysia’s captivating diversity and cultural richness while fostering a deeper connection between Tourism Malaysia, esteemed Vietnamese media outlets, and influential travel bloggers such as Tran Dang Dang Khoa and Tran Viet Phuong.

The collaboration fostered opportunities for further cooperation and strengthened the connection between the two nations. It aimed to significantly increase Vietnamese tourists’ arrivals in Malaysia, thus solidifying its position as a premier travel destination for Vietnamese travellers.

Tourism Malaysia Vietnam director Nor Hayati Zainuddin stated: “We are delighted to partner with Vietnamese media and travel bloggers to unveil Sabah’s remarkable biodiversity, natural wonders, and rich cultural tapestry as we gear up for Visit Malaysia 2026.”

She noted: “This trip aligns perfectly with the growing Vietnamese travel trend towards sustainable, nature-focused, and culturally immersive destinations. We hope this unforgettable experience inspires countless Vietnamese travellers to visit Malaysia in the future as Sabah welcomed over 1,600 Vietnamese arrivals in 2023.”

For more information on Sabah, visit www.sabahtourism.com.

www.tourism.gov.my