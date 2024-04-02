Thai airports hike PSC to fund auto check-in

BANGKOK, 3 April 2024: Travellers started paying higher passenger service charges at six of Thailand’s airports on 1 April to cover the Airports of Thailand’s investment in a Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS).

CUPPS powers automated check-in, self-service kiosks, and automated bag drop-off, and the Airports of Thailand is passing on the investment costs by raising the passenger service charge from THB100 to THB130 for domestic passengers and from THB700 to THB730 for international passengers.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced his Aviation Hub objectives just weeks before passenger service charges at six airports increased.

Having automated or digital check-in systems and automated bag drop-off is seen as a major development to speed up check-in procedures. It benefits airlines and passengers. It also reduces long queues in already overcrowded airport terminals.

Approval for the PSC increases was concluded in November 2023, six months before they became effective on 1 April at the six airports managed by the Airports of Thailand.

The six international airports under AOT management are Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae-Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Hat Yai International Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) approved an aviation policy some years back to upgrade the airport experience by adopting the latest technology embodied in CUPPS to raise airport check-in to international standards.

At present, the CUPPS system consists of three components:

Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) which helps to enhance services at check-in counters and provides passengers with international standards.

Common Use Self Service (CUSS) which reduces passengers’ waiting time at the check-in area and enables them to check in six to 12 hours in advance before departure.

Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD) which helps passengers load baggage without supervision from airline staff.

AOT gained the green light to pass on the CUPPS investment costs to passengers by increasing the PSC by THB30 for both domestic and international departures. The PSC is added to the cost of tickets at the point of sale. International passengers pay THB730, up from THB700, and domestic passengers pay THB130, up from THB100.