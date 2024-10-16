Sabre renews tiket partnership

SINGAPORE, 17 October 2024: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced this week the extension of its long-standing partnership with tiket.com, an online travel agent in Indonesia.

With the agreement, Sabre will continue to be tiket.com’s preferred GDS technology partner, using a variety of advanced technology solutions to enhance operations and customer offers.

Photo credit: Sabre.

From Left : Agustri Ramadani (International Flight, tiket.com), Ardika (VP Commercial, Sabre Indonesia), Charles Lee (Senior Director, Agency Sales, head of North and Southeast Asia, Sabre), George Hendrata (CEO, tiket.com), Brett Thorstad (VP, Sabre Travel Solutions, Agency Sales and Airline Distribution, Asia Pacific, Sabre), Andi Hendrawan (Director of Transport, tiket.com), Eko Dharmawan (AVP International Flight, tiket.com), Danar Rahadianto (Business Development Manager, Sabre Indonesia)



Sabre’s rich global content, including NDC offers and industry-best shopping APIs, will support Tiket.com’s commitment to delivering consumers optimum flight choices and travel inventory.

Meanwhile, the agency will adopt Sabre Direct Pay to support its virtual payment needs, delivering a more secure, automated, and integrated payment process. Tiket.com will also continue to deploy Sabre’s advanced automation tools to enhance time and cost efficiencies while improving customer service, including through Automated Exchanges and Refunds.

“Sabre has been our trusted technology partner since the very beginning, and we’re delighted to extend this strategic partnership by incorporating additional Sabre solutions into our technology stack,” said Andi Hendrawan, Director of Transportation, tiket.com. “This renewal strengthens our technology and empowers us to enhance our offerings, deliver superior service to our customers, and expand our global presence confidently.”

Celebrating its 13th anniversary, Tiket.com is one of Indonesia’s largest and most comprehensive online travel companies. It offers services including flight, train, ferry, bus & shuttle, accommodation bookings, attractions, event ticketing, car rentals, and other travel essentials.

“We’re thrilled to continue our valued, long-standing partnership with tiket.com,” said Sabre Travel Solutions Vice President, Agency Sales & Airline Distribution, Asia Pacific Brett Thorstad.

“Having supported tiket.com’s tremendous growth over more than a decade, we’re committed to providing them best-in-class technology and support to maintain and grow their competitive edge in one of the world’s fastest-growing travel markets for many years to come.”

(SOURCE: Sabre)