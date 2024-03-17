Wyndham expands in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, 18 March 2024: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a global hotel franchising company with 24 brands and approximately 9,200 hotels, continues to make gains across Asia Pacific, unveiling this week its full-year results for the region for 2023.

In 2023, the company introduced nine new brands, signed 222 hotels, opened 158 new hotels, and registered 7.4% year-on-year net room growth, equivalent to 14,200+ rooms. The brands included Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Hawthorn by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, Ramada Encore by Wyndham, and Howard Johnson by Wyndham.

New brands, new markets

Hawthorn by Wyndham Dali Erhai Park (China)

Located in Yunnan province, this 163-room hotel marks the arrival of the Hawthorn brand in both China and Asia Pacific.

Wyndham Grand Busan ljin (South Korea)

This 271-room hotel marks the arrival of the Wyndham Grand brand in Busan, the country’s second-largest city.

TRYP by Wyndham Wellington, Tory Street (New Zealand)

Set in the heart of Wellington’s business district, it has 77 rooms.

Wyndham Grand Phu Quoc (Vietnam)

Located on the beautiful shores of Bai Dai Beach, this 5-star, 1,399-room resort is the largest Wyndham Grand hotel in the world.

Wyndham Garden Grandworld Phu Quoc (Vietnam)

Just a stone’s throw away from Wyndham Grand Phu Quoc is Wyndham Garden Grandworld Phu Quoc, which has 921 rooms and is located in the Grand World Phu Quoc entertainment centre.

Peninsula Excelsior Singapore, a Wyndham Hotel (Singapore)

The 591-room hotel is the newest flagship of the Wyndham brand in Asia Pacific.