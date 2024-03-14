Seabourn cruise line hires CMO

SINGAPORE, 15 March 2024: Seabourn, an expedition travel specialist and luxury cruise line has named Mike Fulkerson vice president and chief marketing officer.

He will oversee overall marketing strategy, brand management and performance, and public relations and communications. Fulkerson brings more than 20 years of hospitality, wellness, and consumer marketing experience. He will report to Seabourn president Natalya Leahy.

Photo credit: Seabourn. Expedition cruise specialist.

Most recently, he was the chief marketing officer for Canyon Ranch, where he led the marketing strategy to position Canyon Ranch as a luxury travel brand. Before that appointment, he worked for Marriott International as the Asia Pacific vice president of marketing based in Hong Kong.