World of Travel on show at MATTA Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 March 2024: The 54th edition of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents’ MATTA Fair concluded on 24 March at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, attracting nearly 150,000 show visitors and forecasted sales turnover exceeding MYR300 million.

The MATTA Fair March 2024 covered 37,000 sqm of space across eight halls and featured 1,343 exhibition booths.

With 278 participating organisations, including 175 travel and tour agencies, 12 National Tourism Organizations, 8 State Tourism Offices, 44 hotels and resorts, nine theme parks, two airlines, and 28 other travel-related service exhibitors, travel fans snatched up holiday bargains and unrivalled airfare bargains.

“MATTA Fair March 2024, well-known for its budget-friendly travel deals, is set to maintain its esteemed status. Visitors can confidently shop with all participating tour and travel exhibitors holding licenses from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture. A wide selection of new destinations and tour options provide visitors with abundant options to explore,” said MATTA president Nigel Wong during the opening ceremony on Friday.

Key partners and sponsors

The show spotlighted Perlis, designated Malaysia’s favourite destination as the featured state.

Malaysia Aviation Group was named the Official Airline Partner & Premier Sponsor.

RHB Bank supported the show as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor to streamline online payments for travel bargains.

Amadeus served as the Official Travel Tech Partner to support flight and holiday bookings at the show.

AmLeisure Media was the official Media Partner.

MATTA used the national travel fair to launch its sustainability programme, the Green Circle Initiative, which brings together diverse sectors and government agencies, including Climate Governance Malaysia, MAG, RHB, MDEC, MAH, MACEOS, and others, to raise the industry and public awareness, and actively contributing to policy-making.

A Sustainable Tourism booth in the foyer of the MATTA Fair highlighted the partnership with British wildlife artist Rachel Gray, AmLeisure Group, Tourism Perak, and Tourism Selangor to promote sustainable conservation practices that enhance local community livelihoods.