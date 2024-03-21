DUBAI, 22 March 2024: On 24 and 25 March, Emirates will be celebrating the most colourful festival in the world, wishing customers a happy Holi onboard select flights to India with refreshing Thandai drinks and sweet Holi treats.

Holi is a popular and significant Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of Colours, Love, and Spring. Celebrated on 25 March this year, Holi marks the end of winter and a time to gather together. The festivities, which begin with the Holika Dahan bonfire, promise to put a smile (and splatter of colour!) on everyone’s face.

Emirates’ customers travelling to and from seven destinations in India — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai — will enjoy the much-loved Indian sweet Kesar Gujiya, alongside their meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The deep-fried dumpling stuffed with solidified milk and dried fruits will be served in a specially designed box, reminiscent of the colourful festival of Holi. First and business-class customers will be warmly welcomed with cold Thandai – a festive drink made from milk and nuts, flavoured with fragrant saffron and rose petals.

Customers can get into the holiday spirit with hundreds of classic Bollywood movies in the world-class ice entertainment library, including up to 260 Indian movies, including new titles, classic Bollywood, and regional Indian movies.

Movies include box office hits like Pathaan, The Great Indian Family, and Gaslight. There is also a special collection of Yash Raj Films, Bollywood’s ‘father of romance.’ Customers can also enjoy music videos from Yash Raj in Indian TV, plus over 30 albums and playlists of Indian music, including a special music video compilation called Holi Hai!

Emirates’ celebration of the Holi Festival underscores the airline’s enduring connection with India, spanning 37 years of shared history and cultural affinity. With 170 weekly flights to nine destinations in India, Emirates connects millions of customers travelling to India from Dubai and across its global network each year.

For more information on flights and to make bookings visit www.emiratres.com

(SOURCE: Emirates)