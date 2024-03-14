Uniworld debuts new river ships

SINGAPORE, 15 March 2024: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announces a brand-new Super Ship, the SS Emilie, set to debut in Europe in 2026.

The ship will be a new build inspired by renowned Austrian painter Gustav Klimt and named after his life partner and muse, Emilie Flöge.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a brand-new ship to our fleet in 2026, just in time to celebrate Uniworld’s 50th anniversary,” says Uniworld Boutique River Cruises president and CEO Ellen Bettridge.

The SS Emilie joins other new ships, such as the SS Victoria, which will debut on the Rhine and Moselle rivers this summer, and the SS Elisabeth, sailing the Rhine in 2025. Uniworld has added five other ships to its fleet since 2020, including the Mekong Jewel on the Mekong in Vietnam and Cambodia; Aria Amazon on the Maranon and Ucayali rivers in Peru; SS São Gabriel on the Douro in Portugal; SS La Venezia on the Venetian Lagoon; and SS Sphinx on the Nile in Egypt.