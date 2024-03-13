BANGKOK, 14 March 2024: Emirates scores its fourth “Grand Slam” as the airline announces a multi-year partnership with one of the most prestigious tennis events in the world: The Championships, Wimbledon.

As the Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, Emirates will take the world of tennis to new heights with exciting on-ground activities. The Championships will take place from 1 to 14 July 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. The airline is now a proud partner of all four Grand Slam tournaments in tennis.

Official Airline Partner Wimbledon

Through the partnership, Emirates will enjoy a wide range of benefits, including on-court branding in Centre Court and No1 Court; on-site activations to engage with tennis fans; marketing, digital, and social media rights; hospitality tickets; and an opportunity for the airline to join the popular ‘Wimbleworld’ on the metaverse platform, Roblox, with Emirates’ branded tennis courts and obstacle courses.

Championing “Force for Good” initiatives

Emirates and Wimbledon will also join forces to support social impact initiatives across the UK. Under the partnership, a multimillion-pound “Force for Good” fund will be created to support and promote initiatives that positively impact society and support local communities. Further details on this fund will be announced later this year.

Proud sponsor of four Grand Slams

Emirates has been the official airline of the ATP Tour since 2013 and has been a premier partner since 2016. The airline’s portfolio includes some of the most high-profile events on the ATP and WTA tours. In addition to all four Grand Slam tournaments, comprising the US Open (since 2012), Roland-Garros (since 2013), Australian Open (since 2015), and The Championships, Wimbledon (announced 2024). The airline also supports 60 other tournaments across the year. Emirates has also supported the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships since its inception in 1993.

The airline’s sponsorship portfolio also includes other top global sports, such as golf, horse racing, and sailing. In the UK, the airline sponsors Arsenal, the Emirates FA Cup, the Lancashire Cricket Club, and Emirates Old Trafford.

For more information on flights and to make a booking visit www.emirates.com.