Trip Affiliates Network signs Thai resort

SINGAPORE, 6 March 2024: Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) partners with Baan Samui Resort to increase direct bookings and reduce its network of OTAs using advanced automation.

Ban Samui Resort, located on Samui Island’s Chawaeng Bay in southern Thailand, will deploy TA Networks’ advanced systems to broaden its online distribution channels and efficiently increase direct bookings with its preferred agents, wholesalers, and corporates.

By leveraging TA Network’s innovative technology solutions, BSR will streamline hotel inventory management processes and establish direct communication with their traditionally offline contractors. Issues, including rate parity disparity, cumbersome manual processes, and indirect booking costs from OTAs, will be reduced through automation.

TA Network’s latest automation technology efficiently eliminates the requirement for parties to manually receive booking confirmations and update their booking inventories through automated process services. This mitigates the overbooking/under-booking difficulties related to room allotments and effectively reduces the likelihood of human error while managing hotel contracts.

“Our partnership with Baan Samui Resort expands the number of hotels in our travel ecosystem and paves the way for expansion in Asia Pacific,” says TA Network managing partner Josef Foo. “Through our partnership, BSR can increase direct reservations with traditional offline partners and channels. TA Network offers them, as well as other potential hotel partners in the location, excellent services and automated booking experiences through our fully integrated platform during this cooperation.”

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels.