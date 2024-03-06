Tourism Malaysia names UK PR

LONDON, 7 March 2024: Tourism Malaysia London has appointed ATW Travel Marketing as its official PR agency in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The partnership marks Tourism Malaysia London’s first full-time PR agency collaboration since the pandemic, indicating the positive recovery of the country’s tourism industry.

“We are excited to collaborate with ATW Travel Marketing to boost our efforts further as we prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” said Tourism Malaysia London director Noran Ujang. “Their extensive experience and proven track record in the travel and tourism industry make them the ideal partner to help us showcase Malaysia’s diverse offerings. We welcome travellers to explore Malaysia’s rainforests, mountains, and pristine beaches. We aim to showcase Malaysia’s cultural diversity and natural beauty to captivate travellers and foster a deeper appreciation for our rich heritage.”

ATW Travel Marketing will develop and implement a comprehensive PR strategy to raise awareness of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, generate positive media coverage, and attract international visitors to Malaysia.

“We are honoured to be selected as Tourism Malaysia’s official PR agency,” said ATW Travel Marketing managing director Hannah Filer. “Drawing on our extensive travel experience and deep understanding of Malaysia, we’ll craft captivating campaigns that ignite wanderlust and showcase the magic of this extraordinary destination. We’ll delve into diverse experiences like its captivating cuisine, sustainable travel options, and unique niche packages, from archaeological adventures to diving experiences, highlighting why Malaysia is a must-visit destination.”

The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has targeted 27.3 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2026 with domestic spending of MYR102.7 billion. The government has also allocated MYR350 million to boost tourism promotions and organise the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 activities.

Visit Malaysia Year 2026 is a national initiative to revitalise the country’s tourism industry following the global pandemic.