MAI takes off to Chiang Mai

YANGON, 8 March 2024: Myanmar Airways International (8M) will launch a new service from Yangon to Chiang Mai in North Thailand starting on 3 April, in addition to its Bangkok-bound flights from Yangon and Mandalay.

The new route, Yangon-Chiang Mai, will be served by a 95-seat Embraer E190 (E90) jet aircraft, which will offer three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Flight 8M370 will depart Yangon (RGN) at 1215 and arrive in Chiang Mai (CNX) at 1345.

Flight 8M371 will depart Chiang Mai (CNX) at 1445 and arrive in Yangon (RGN) at 1515.

The airline is pitching the introductory one-way fare on the route at USD119.

MAI flies four daily flights on the Yangon-Bangkok (BKK) route and from Mandalay to Bangkok (BKK) daily. It also flies daily from Yangon to Bangkok (DMK).

It will face stiff competition on the Yangon-Chiang Mai route from Myanmar National Airlines (UB), which flies four times weekly using the 70-seat ATR72. Flights are scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight UB09 departs Yangon at 1720 and arrives in Chiang Mai at 1910.

Flight UB10 departs Chiang Mai at 2015 and arrives in Yangon at 2105.

The average roundtrip fare on UB is USD250, with a low of USD185 in March and rising to around USD223 in April. Travel to Myanmar is restricted. Visa-free travel has been suspended for all foreign visitors, and the only way to enter the country is to join a tour package sold by authorised travel agencies.