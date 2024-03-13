Taylor Swift tour a boon for Aussie hotels

SINGAPORE, 14 March 2024: Boosted by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the hotel industries in both Sydney and Melbourne posted their highest average daily rate (ADR) for any month on record, according to February preliminary data from CoStar.

Melbourne

February 2024 (year-over-year % change)\

Occupancy: 78.1% (+8.5%)

Average daily rate (ADR): AUD244.80 (+11.4%)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AUD191.18 (+20.9%)

Melbourne’s daily occupancy levels remained above the 70.0% mark throughout the month except for six days. The market posted its highest occupancy and ADR levels on Saturday, 17 February, at 91.8% and AUD459.10, respectively.

Sydney

February 2024 (year-over-year % change)

Occupancy: 86.5% (+5.9%)

Average daily rate (ADR): AUD329.05 (+16.4%)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AUD284.47 (+23.2%)

Sydney hosted four Taylor Swift concerts between 23-26 February, which pushed daily ADR levels as high as AUD527.52 on Saturday, 24 February.

While the highest daily occupancy level for the month was reported outside of the Eras Tour dates on Tuesday, 20 February (93.6%), occupancy during the four days reached as high as 92.9% on the second day of her tour.

