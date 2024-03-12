Sentosa Sensoryscape soft opens

SINGAPORE, 13 March 2024: Sentosa Island confirmed the soft opening of Sentosa Sensoryscape, a ridge-to-reef landmark connecting guests from Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa’s beaches in the south, will take place on Thursday, 14 May.

The immersive, multi-sensory attraction is the first milestone of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan that expands the thoroughfare’s capacity and offers guests an inspiring experience as they explore Sentosa.

At the heart of Sentosa, Sensoryscape is a 350-metre-long connector across 30,000 square metres. It invites guests to explore various gardens, nature, architecture, and technology, making it more than just a passage for respite and wayfinding. It comprises sensory gardens: Lookout Loop, Tactile Trellis, Scented Sphere, Symphony Streams, Palate Playground, and Glow Garden. Each is enriched with immersive and audio-visual experiences that push the boundaries of traditional park design.

Visitors can look forward to an enchanting day-to-night experience supercharged by fascinating digital light art and augmented reality. The entire space encourages guests to slow down, unwind, and rediscover within a tranquil precinct.

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) chief executive officer Thien Kwee Eng said: “This thoughtfully designed and welcoming green connector right at the heart of Sentosa will inspire our guests. We look forward to welcoming guests from Singapore and worldwide to Sensoryscape, where a walk in Sentosa will never be the same again.”

Signature architecture

Designed by Serie + Multiply, Sensoryscape transcends conventional architectural and landscape design boundaries. Its sensory gardens, framed by three intricate diagrid structures, harmoniously connect guests with the surrounding nature. The basket-inspired woven structures of the sensory gardens enclose guests within, inviting them to appreciate the curated landscape in their view while also allowing for quiet, contemplative moments.

Sentosa Sensoryscape will open daily to the public from Thursday, 14 March 2024, with the ImagiNite experience starting nightly from 1950.