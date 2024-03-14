BANGKOK, 15 March 2024: Lifestyles on 26 at Centara Grand at CentralWorld announced its newest wellness initiative, a 90-minute revitalising Yoga programme designed to combat office work strains.

The first session will take place from 1800 to 1930 on 19 March 2024, under the expert guidance of Kru Nam, a seasoned Yoga professional and Crystal Singing Bowl maestro. The programme is tailored to address and alleviate the symptoms commonly associated with office syndrome.

Participants can indulge in a unique combination of Yoga practices merged seamlessly with the resonant sounds of Crystal Singing Bowls. This innovative approach not only aims to relieve the physical discomforts such as stiffness and back pain caused by prolonged periods of desk work but also to reduce stress and anxiety levels significantly.

The 90-minute programme, priced at THB400 for members and THB 800 for hotel guests and non-members, is meticulously crafted to promote deep relaxation, enhance mental clarity, and improve emotional stability.

By integrating the therapeutic properties of sound healing with traditional Yoga postures, Kru Nam provides a sanctuary for those seeking solace from the high demands of office life.

Lifestyles on 26 is situated on the 26th floor of the Centara Grand at CentralWorld. It offers a serene escape with panoramic views of the bustling city. The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to ensure an optimal wellness experience.

The Yoga for Office Syndrome and Crystal Singing Bowl sessions are now open for registration. Whether you’re a seasoned practitioner or new to the world of Yoga, this programme is designed to cater to all levels of experience. Here is an opportunity to embrace the journey towards a more balanced and harmonious state of being at Lifestyles on 26.

For more details contact LifeStyles on 26. Call 02-100-6299 or check out the following links.

Website: www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cgcw/services

Instagram: centaragrand_centralworld