Vietjet slots in more Songkran flights

BANGKOK, 18 March 2024: Thai Vietjet will increase seat capacity on domestic routes by 4,000 seats to meet travel demand during the Songkran Festival travel period from 11 to 17 April.

The additional flights aim to support the increased demand for travel during this festive period and ensure fares don’t go through the ceiling.

One additional flight between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Chiang Rai: VZ2138 Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Rai departing at 0920 and arriving at 1045, with the return flight VZ2139 Chiang Rai – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) departing at 1120 and arriving at 1245 on 16 April.

Three additional flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Chiang Mai: VZ2110 Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai departing at 1730 and arriving at 1845, with the return flight VZ2111 Chiang Mai – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) departing at 1920 and arriving at 2040 on 11 April. Additionally, VZ2112 Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai will depart at 1300 and arrive at 1415, with the return flight VZ2113 Chiang Mai – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) will depart at 1450 and arrive at 1610 on 12 and 16 April.

Three additional flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phuket: VZ2310 Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket departing at 1150 and arriving at 1320, with the return flight VZ2311 Phuket – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) departing at 1355 and arriving at 1525 on 11 April. Additionally, VZ2308 Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket will depart at 1930 and arrive at 2100, with the return flight VZ2309 Phuket – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) departing at 2130 and arriving at 2300 on 12 April. Lastly, VZ2304 Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket will depart at 1815 and arrive at 1945, with the return flight VZ2305 Phuket – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) departing at 2020 and arriving at 2150 on 16 April.

Five additional flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Krabi: VZ2342 Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Krabi departing at 1230 and arriving at 1355, with the return flight VZ2343 Krabi – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) departing at 1425 and arriving at 1550 on 11 April. Additionally, VZ2342 Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Krabi will depart at 1300 and arrive at 1425. The return flight VZ2343 Krabi – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) will depart at 1455 and arrive at 1620 on 13 to 15 April. Lastly, VZ2342 Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Krabi will depart at 1415 and arrive at 1540, with the return flight VZ2343 Krabi – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) departing at 1615 and arriving at 1740 on 16 April.