RHB Banking Group sponsors MATTA Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 March 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA) appoints RHB Banking Group (RHB) as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor for the 54 edition of the MATTA Fair scheduled for 22 to 24 March 2024 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur.

RHB will offer card promotions, travel-related deals, exclusive discounts, and special sign-up offers at the MATTA Fair. Visitors can visit the RHB booths at Levels 1 and 2 to learn more about the special promotions available.

Caption: Suzaizi Mohd Morshid, Treasurer RHB Islamic Bank; Marcus Ng Chong Yee (Head Transactors & Savers, Group Community Banking, RHB Banking Group; Sien Vee Loc Head, Consumer Finance, Group Community Banking, RHB Banking Group; Nigel Wong, President of MATTA; Sheikh Awadh, Deputy President of MATTA; Chong Yu Ken, Vice President Outbound.

MATTA president Nigel Wong expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are pleased to welcome RHB Banking Group as our Exclusive Platinum Sponsor. This collaboration shows our shared commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the growth of the travel and tourism industry. Together, we aim to enhance the travel experience for the travellers and holidaymakers.”

RHB Banking Group’s managing director of group community banking Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo said: “RHB is thrilled to be back at the MATTA Fair, reaffirming our commitment to bolstering the local hospitality and tourism industry in 2024. Recognising Malaysians’ passion for extraordinary experiences, we aspire to transform these travel aspirations into reality by offering exciting deals and seamless solutions. Additionally, our popular RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i is the ultimate travel companion, allowing you to transact seamlessly in 32 foreign currencies without conversion fees. This eliminates cash-related hassles and ensures peace of mind wherever your travels take you.”

Apart from numerous opportunities to win prizes throughout the MATTA Fair, visitors can take the exclusive opportunity to apply for the limited-edition Paris Olympics 2024 RHB Visa Credit Cards/-i & Multi Currency Visa Debit Cards/-i during the fair. By doing so, they could win an all-expense paid trip to the Paris Olympics in July 2024 using the RHB card for transactions.

The exclusive Platinum Sponsorship from RHB marks an exciting opportunity for both MATTA and RHB to expand their presence and influence within Malaysia’s dynamic tourism industry. This collaboration presents a mutually beneficial opportunity where MATTA gains vital support to enhance the success of upcoming initiatives and events. At the same time, RHB Bank enjoys heightened brand visibility and engagement in the thriving travel sector.

MATTA remains steadfast in its mission to further grow a platform that expands business opportunities for its members while catering to the dynamic needs of consumers. This collaboration with RHB exemplifies MATTA’s continued efforts to enrich and enhance the MATTA Fair now and beyond.

MATTA Fair is Malaysia’s biggest consumer travel and holiday fair, attracting around 150,000 visitors during its previous fair in 2023.

Admission to the fair is free, with the venue open from 1000 to 2100 over three consecutive days: Friday, 22 March to Sunday, and 24 March. MATTA offers free shuttle services at regular intervals from key locations KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall directly to and from MITEC.