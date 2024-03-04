Qatar Airways resumes Osaka flights

DOHA, 5 March 2024: Qatar Airways resumed flights to Osaka, Japan, on 1 March with a nonstop daily service between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Kansai International Airport (KIX).

The airline has deployed an Airbus A350-900 aircraft with 36 business class seats and 247 economy class seats.

Located in the heart of Japan’s Kansai region, Osaka stands as a beacon of cultural richness and modern innovation. It’s renowned for its blend of traditional Japanese heritage and contemporary flair and captivates visitors with its busy lanes, iconic landmarks and world-class cuisine. From the historic Osaka Castle to the vibrant entertainment district of Dotonbori, the city’s eclectic tapestry invites visitors to embark on an unforgettable journey through the enchanting city.

Qatar Airways offers seamless domestic connectivity to 34 codeshare destinations in Japan as part of its codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines.

JAL has placed its code on all Qatar Airways flights between Qatar and Japan, including Narita International Airport, Haneda Airport (Tokyo International Airport), and now Kansai International Airport, as well as 14 destinations in Qatar Airways global network via Doha.