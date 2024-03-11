SINGAPORE, 12 March 2024: Pandaw has updated the itinerary for its 10-night Mekong expedition, pushing even further than before by sailing port to port between central Saigon and Siem Reap across the Tonle Sap Lake in Cambodia.

This groundbreaking itinerary removes the need for lengthy transfers to each city. For the first time, it explores the upper reaches of the Mekong to Kratie, the dolphin grounds, and a crossing of the Tonle Sap Lake.

On the first day of the cruise, passengers meet directly at RV Mekong Pandaw, docked centrally in Ho Chi Minh City at the Saigon Port, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, in the city’s District 4.

On reaching Siem Reap in Cambodia (Day 11), passengers disembark the Mekong Pandaw at the Siem Reap inland port and transfer to FCC Angkor Hotel, next to the Royal Residence, Pokambor Avenue, Krong Siem Reap.

No river ship is more appropriate for this expedition than the popular Mekong Pandaw. It was the first ship to pioneer the river in 2002 and historically opened the river border between Vietnam and Cambodia. Mekong Pandaw has the clear advantage of a shallow draft, enabling it to go further upriver. Its low air draft allows it to navigate passage under recently constructed bridges. Thanks to improvements in inland water navigation in these two countries, Pandaw can deploy the ship from Saigon to Siem Reap with no long road transfers required for arrival or departure.

This pioneering route targets Pandaw club members who are seeking a more immersive experience in the countries served by Pandaw ships and wish to spend more days enjoying the comfort of beautifully crafted ships, originally built in Myanmar from golden teak

With 24 staterooms, the Mekong Pandaw has been refitted with a spa, library and gym. It’s the most spacious of all Pandaw’s 19 ships, with broad promenades running around each deck and a spacious sun deck of over 600 square metres.

Bookings are still open for a few cabins on 2024 sailing dates and for advance dates in 2025.

To book, visit pandaw.com or contact us at [email protected].

Ten Nights Deeper and Further on the Mekong

SAIGON TO SIEM REAP

10 nights

FROM USD4,800 PP

For more information visit.