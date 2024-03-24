Penang eyes more direct flights

GEORGE TOWN, Penang 25 March 2024: Penang State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai is on a mission to draw more direct flights to Penang to boost the island’s tourism industry.

Juneyao Airlines will start four weekly direct flights from its home base of Shanghai to Penang starting 31 May. Wong described the news as a breakthrough that would tap the huge potential of outbound tourism markets in northern Chinese cities.

Photo credit: Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau. (Second from left): Penang State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai.

“Penang’s competitiveness as a travel destination is boosted by better air connectivity, which significantly increases travellers’ interest in exploring Penang,” he said at a press conference last week to launch the new flights. Buletin Mutiara Penang quoted the chairman as saying, “The new service will allow the tourism sector to grow sustainably.”

In addition to four-weekly direct flights from Shanghai to Penang, Wong remains confident that discussions to introduce direct flights between Penang and Chennai, India, will succeed by the end of the year.

Wong has led business delegations to four cities in India, namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi (Cochin), as part of his ongoing initiative to encourage India’s airlines to consider adding direct flights to Penang. An Indian airline will likely establish the first direct flights from Chennai to Penang by the end of the year.

Wong said the Federal Government should discuss with China to upgrade the visa-free facility between China and Malaysia to a permanent visa exemption.

Effective 31 May, Juneyao Airlines will schedule four weekly flights departing Shanghai Pu Dong (PVG) on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flight time is five hours and 30 minutes using a 180-seat A320.

Flight HO1365 will depart Shang Hai Pu Dong International Airport (PVG) at 1730 and arrive in Penang (PEN) at 2300.

Flight HO1365 will depart Penang (PEN) at 0005 and arrive in Shanghai (PVG) at 0525 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday).

During the launch event last week, Juneyao Airlines introduced Steven Andres Goh as its general manager based in Penang.

(SOURCE: Buletin Mutiara Penang plus additional reporting.)